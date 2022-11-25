Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 23, 2022 - map. music, ENG Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 23, 2022





▪️The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive missile attack on energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine.





In the Vinnytsia region, the target of the Russian attack was the Ladyzhynsʹka Tes.





▪️ In Kyiv, according to preliminary data, strikes were carried out against CHPP-5 in Vydubychi and CHPP-6.





In the city, air defense missiles were detected hitting residential buildings. Casualties reported.





▪️In Kirovohrad region, the Kremenchuk HPP in Svitlovods'k was targeted.





Russian missile hits caused fires and explosions on the site.





▪️In Mykolaiv, strikes were carried out on power substations. The city was de-energized after a series of explosions.





Emergency shutdown of power units at the South Ukraine NPP is reported.





▪️Due to failure of the supplying substations, the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi NPPs are switched to the emergency operation mode.





At this moment, all nuclear power plants of Ukraine are disconnected from the country's power system.





▪️Russian mechanized infantry troops continue their assault on Mar’inka, clearing residential quarters.





The most intense fighting is underway near the administration buildings and the House of Culture in the city center.





▪️A new prisoner exchange took place in the Zaporizhzhia region according to the "35 to 35" formula.





The released fighters were brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.