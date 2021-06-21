TruNews - 6/21/21*

Jun 21, 2021COVERT COVID WARS? DID WESTERN INTEL AGENCIES ATTACK CHINA’S MANUFACTURING HUB?Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward, Rick, and Doc examine the unseen battle that is going on behind the scenes as nations battle against nation in retaliation over Coronavirus.Have recent disruptions in Chinese shipping being perpetrated by Western intelligence agencies? In our final segment, will COVID and its variants, and the vaccine response, cause the release of a dreaded Black Fungus?Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/21/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror