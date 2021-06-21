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TruNews - 6/21/21*
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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181 views • June 21, 2021
Jun 21, 2021

COVERT COVID WARS? DID WESTERN INTEL AGENCIES ATTACK CHINA’S MANUFACTURING HUB?

Courtesy of TruNews

Today on TruNews, Edward, Rick, and Doc examine the unseen battle that is going on behind the scenes as nations battle against nation in retaliation over Coronavirus.

Have recent disruptions in Chinese shipping being perpetrated by Western intelligence agencies? In our final segment, will COVID and its variants, and the vaccine response, cause the release of a dreaded Black Fungus?



Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/21/21)

https://www.trunews.com/stream/covert-covid-wars-did-western-intel-agencies-attack-chinas-manufacturing-hub

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chinabioweaponsbiowarfareintelligence agenciescoronavirusgreat resetcovid plandemicblack fungus
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