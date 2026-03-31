Trumps Ground Operation - Rybar Tactical in AI

Trump's Ground Operation📝- Rybar Tactical

Will Americans be able to unblock the Strait of Hormuz?

The Iranian quagmire that the American administration has gotten itself into is pulling the US deeper and deeper. Trump claims that all objectives have already been achieved and the Iranians defeated, gradually preparing the ground for an official end to the conflict on a positive note.

But against the backdrop of the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and market turmoil, even the most ardent Trump fan finds it hard to believe. That is why the White House has conceived a ground operation to open the strait and force Iran to peace on its own terms.

The US actually doesn't have many options for maneuvering, and the key ones in this regard are Bandar Abbas – the heart of the Strait of Hormuz – and Kharg Island, where 90% of Iran's oil exports are concentrated.

What the Americans will do and how risky this whole venture looks – watch in our new video.

📍@rybar_tactical

Adding:

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:

At the end of the operation, the IDF will position itself in a "security zone" inside Lebanon, along the defensive line against anti-tank missiles, and will maintain security control over the entire area up to the Litani River, including the remaining Litani bridges.

We are determined to separate Lebanon from the Iranian arena, and to change the situation in Lebanon once and for all.

Adding: NPR reports that TWO E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft were damaged in the Iranian attck on Saudi Arabia.

So far we have seen photos of one, and that one is completely destroyed.