Trump Tells Autoworkers Their Real Problem Is Biden’s Green Policies

While the GOP also-rans were debating, Donald Trump was in Michigan speaking to a raucous crowd of hundreds of autoworkers and other supporters, with thousands more outside. During his speech, Trump told the workers what everyone outside of the D.C. Beltway knows: The workers’ woes, like those of the entire American middle and lower classes, are a result of Biden’s anti-fossil fuel policies.

Also, we discuss the GOP debate, where contenders tackled the issues and each other; we look into Congress’ inquiry about whether Anthony Fauci colluded with the CIA on the Covid origin narrative; and investigative journalist Bill Jasper joins us to analyze the Jeffrey Epstein-related Chase settlement.

In the second half of the show, John Birch Society research associate Peter Rykowski discusses what Americans can do to pressure legislators into securing the southern border, and Alex Newman interviews Dark Aeon author and transhumanism expert Joe Allen about the transhumanist war against humanity and what can be done about it.