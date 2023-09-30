Water: Are You Getting Enough? - Walt Cross

One of the keys to optimal health is adequate hydration. The regulation of body temperature, good blood flow, and the efficiency of the brain and all our organs is dependent on an adequate supply of water. Our bodies need water! Many are confident they get enough water but most people don’t. So how much water is enough? Are soft drinks, juice, or coffee good substitutes for people who don’t like water? Does drinking water lower blood pressure? Get answers to these questions, learn a simple hydration formula, and discover the health benefits of adequate hydration in this episode.

