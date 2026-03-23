check before purchases new old laptop/computer

1. Processor (CPU)

The processor is the brain of the computer. It controls how fast the system runs.

What to check

Brand: Intel or AMD

Generation: Newer generations are faster

Example: Intel i5 10th/11th/12th Gen (good performance) AMD Ryzen 5 / Ryzen 7 (good performance)



Tip:

Avoid very old processors like Intel 2nd–4th generation unless the price is very cheap.

2. RAM (Memory)

RAM controls multitasking and speed when running programs.

Recommended

Minimum: 8 GB

Better: 16 GB (for editing, gaming, heavy work)

Check

Type: DDR4 or DDR5 (faster than DDR3)

Upgradability: Can you increase RAM later?

3. Storage (SSD or HDD)

Storage affects boot speed and file loading.

Best option

SSD (Solid State Drive) – very fast

– very fast Size: 256 GB minimum 512 GB better



Avoid

Only HDD systems (slow).

4. Battery Health (Laptop Only)

Battery condition is very important in used laptops.

Check

How long battery lasts (at least 2–3 hours)

Battery cycle count if possible

Tip:

If battery dies quickly, you may need to replace it, which costs extra.

5. Screen / Display

Inspect the display carefully.

Check

Dead pixels

Brightness and color quality

Screen scratches or pressure marks

6. Keyboard and Trackpad

Test all keys.

Check

Every key works

Trackpad clicks and movement

No sticky keys

7. Ports and Connectivity

Make sure all ports work.

Check

USB ports

HDMI port

Headphone jack

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

8. Physical Condition

Look at the body of the laptop or PC.

Check

Cracks in body

Broken hinges (common in used laptops)

Overheating or loud fan noise

9. Graphics (GPU)

Important if you plan to do gaming, Blender, editing, or design.

Types

Integrated graphics (basic work)

Dedicated GPU like NVIDIA GTX / RTX (better performance)

Since you are learning Blender and graphic design, a dedicated GPU is very helpful.

10. Original OS and Activation

Check if Windows is genuine.

Check

Activated Windows license

No pirated or unstable system

11. Price Comparison

Before buying, compare the price online.

Check on:

Amazon

Flipkart

OLX (for used systems)

This helps you know if the seller is overcharging.

12. Test Performance

Before purchasing, do a quick test.

Open:

Browser

File explorer

Task manager

Check if the system lags or freezes.