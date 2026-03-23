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check before purchases new old laptop/computer
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1. Processor (CPU)

The processor is the brain of the computer. It controls how fast the system runs.

What to check

  • Brand: Intel or AMD
  • Generation: Newer generations are faster
  • Example:
    • Intel i5 10th/11th/12th Gen (good performance)
    • AMD Ryzen 5 / Ryzen 7 (good performance)

Tip:
Avoid very old processors like Intel 2nd–4th generation unless the price is very cheap.

2. RAM (Memory)

RAM controls multitasking and speed when running programs.

Recommended

  • Minimum: 8 GB
  • Better: 16 GB (for editing, gaming, heavy work)

Check

  • Type: DDR4 or DDR5 (faster than DDR3)
  • Upgradability: Can you increase RAM later?

3. Storage (SSD or HDD)

Storage affects boot speed and file loading.

Best option

  • SSD (Solid State Drive) – very fast
  • Size:
    • 256 GB minimum
    • 512 GB better

Avoid

  • Only HDD systems (slow).

4. Battery Health (Laptop Only)

Battery condition is very important in used laptops.

Check

  • How long battery lasts (at least 2–3 hours)
  • Battery cycle count if possible

Tip:
If battery dies quickly, you may need to replace it, which costs extra.

5. Screen / Display

Inspect the display carefully.

Check

  • Dead pixels
  • Brightness and color quality
  • Screen scratches or pressure marks

6. Keyboard and Trackpad

Test all keys.

Check

  • Every key works
  • Trackpad clicks and movement
  • No sticky keys

7. Ports and Connectivity

Make sure all ports work.

Check

  • USB ports
  • HDMI port
  • Headphone jack
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

8. Physical Condition

Look at the body of the laptop or PC.

Check

  • Cracks in body
  • Broken hinges (common in used laptops)
  • Overheating or loud fan noise

9. Graphics (GPU)

Important if you plan to do gaming, Blender, editing, or design.

Types

  • Integrated graphics (basic work)
  • Dedicated GPU like NVIDIA GTX / RTX (better performance)

Since you are learning Blender and graphic design, a dedicated GPU is very helpful.

10. Original OS and Activation

Check if Windows is genuine.

Check

  • Activated Windows license
  • No pirated or unstable system

11. Price Comparison

Before buying, compare the price online.

Check on:

  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • OLX (for used systems)

This helps you know if the seller is overcharging.

12. Test Performance

Before purchasing, do a quick test.

Open:

  • Browser
  • File explorer
  • Task manager

Check if the system lags or freezes.

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Privacy Policy