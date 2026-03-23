check before purchases new old laptop/computer

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1. Processor (CPU)
The processor is the brain of the computer. It controls how fast the system runs.
What to check
- Brand: Intel or AMD
- Generation: Newer generations are faster
-
Example:
- Intel i5 10th/11th/12th Gen (good performance)
- AMD Ryzen 5 / Ryzen 7 (good performance)
Tip:
Avoid very old processors like Intel 2nd–4th generation unless the price is very cheap.
2. RAM (Memory)
RAM controls multitasking and speed when running programs.
Recommended
- Minimum: 8 GB
- Better: 16 GB (for editing, gaming, heavy work)
Check
- Type: DDR4 or DDR5 (faster than DDR3)
- Upgradability: Can you increase RAM later?
3. Storage (SSD or HDD)
Storage affects boot speed and file loading.
Best option
- SSD (Solid State Drive) – very fast
-
Size:
- 256 GB minimum
- 512 GB better
Avoid
- Only HDD systems (slow).
4. Battery Health (Laptop Only)
Battery condition is very important in used laptops.
Check
- How long battery lasts (at least 2–3 hours)
- Battery cycle count if possible
Tip:
If battery dies quickly, you may need to replace it, which costs extra.
5. Screen / Display
Inspect the display carefully.
Check
- Dead pixels
- Brightness and color quality
- Screen scratches or pressure marks
6. Keyboard and Trackpad
Test all keys.
Check
- Every key works
- Trackpad clicks and movement
- No sticky keys
7. Ports and Connectivity
Make sure all ports work.
Check
- USB ports
- HDMI port
- Headphone jack
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
8. Physical Condition
Look at the body of the laptop or PC.
Check
- Cracks in body
- Broken hinges (common in used laptops)
- Overheating or loud fan noise
9. Graphics (GPU)
Important if you plan to do gaming, Blender, editing, or design.
Types
- Integrated graphics (basic work)
- Dedicated GPU like NVIDIA GTX / RTX (better performance)
Since you are learning Blender and graphic design, a dedicated GPU is very helpful.
10. Original OS and Activation
Check if Windows is genuine.
Check
- Activated Windows license
- No pirated or unstable system
11. Price Comparison
Before buying, compare the price online.
Check on:
- Amazon
- Flipkart
- OLX (for used systems)
This helps you know if the seller is overcharging.
12. Test Performance
Before purchasing, do a quick test.
Open:
- Browser
- File explorer
- Task manager
Check if the system lags or freezes.