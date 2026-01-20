BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Reserve Dilemma: As Ukraine’s Forces Burn In Kupyansk, Russia Opens New Bridgeheads
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10155 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
69 views • 1 day ago

New strikes on thermal power plants were reported in Kyiv on the night of January 20. At least two thermal power plants were hit. The city continues to experience serious power outages. Kyiv has been without power for several days, affecting approximately 45% of the city.

In the Kharkiv region, reports indicate that a new Russian military bridgehead is being established. On January 20, the zone of control in the Degtyarne area expanded. Overall, a strategy is beginning to emerge from the Russian command in the northern direction.

All available Ukrainian reserves are melting away in fierce battles for Kupyansk. Consequently, the Ukrainian command lacks the resources to stop Russian troops advancing in various directions.

This week, the Russian army became more active on two bridgeheads in Komarovka and Grabovskoye in the Sumy region. Now, the Kharkiv region is next. A large part of this sector is poorly defended. Judging by the line of fortifications, it seems that the Ukrainian leadership has given up on this area.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Patriot air defense system stationed in Shevchenko was destroyed in a missile attack. Shevchenko is located more than 110 kilometers behind the line of contact. According to reports, the strike hit a multifunctional radar station, a combat control vehicle, and a diesel generator.

It is likely that the city of Dnipro now has no protection from southern missile attacks. Patriot air defense systems are extremely important for Ukraine because they were delivered in limited quantities. Kyiv deploys these systems only in the most critical locations.

Now, most military facilities in the city are unprotected. We can expect an intensification of missile and air strikes on military facilities in Dnipro in the near future.

On the Zaporizhzhia section of the front, Russian troops are maintaining their offensive potential. On January 19, units of the Dnepr troop grouping occupied Pavlovka. In this area, the Russian command has decided to focus its efforts in the east.

The neighboring town of Novoyakovlevka has already been partially abandoned by the Ukrainian army. Once captured, there will be no more settlements on the path of Russian troops until the Zaporizhzhia-Orekhov highway. If this supply route is cut off, the situation of the garrison stationed in Orekhov will seriously deteriorate.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasssouth frontdpr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy