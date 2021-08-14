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Will: Corona Doesn't Exist for Rich People, Funny How the Virus Knows Who's Rich [13.08.2021]
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40 views • August 14, 2021
- Governor tries to tell listeners why it's necessary to get Vaccinated. Instead, he gets schooled on vaccines.
- Graphene oxide found in all the vaccines
- PCR Test and what it does to your Brain
- The very smart Coronavirus apparently knows the difference between the rich and common folk. It doesn't hang around the RICH.
wil paranormal
44932 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PGqkZ6HTAXfR/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vl4a35-coronavirus-doesnt-exist-for-rich-people-funny-how-the-virus-knows-that.html
- Graphene oxide found in all the vaccines
- PCR Test and what it does to your Brain
- The very smart Coronavirus apparently knows the difference between the rich and common folk. It doesn't hang around the RICH.
wil paranormal
44932 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PGqkZ6HTAXfR/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vl4a35-coronavirus-doesnt-exist-for-rich-people-funny-how-the-virus-knows-that.html
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