God Bless You All Family in Christ Jesus. The Gospel is The Best News Ever, That God's Word became flesh Jesus Christ who is God with us Immanuel & came to save us from our sins. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4.

Dearly Beloved Family in Jesus Christ, We must keep our eyes/focus on Jesus Christ, the author & finisher of our Faith, & do what is right, follow in Jesus Christs steps, with the leading of The Holy Spirit & putting on The Mind of Christ Jesus where we submit ourselves to choose to Obey Our Living God & love God with all our heart, mind, strength and love our neighbors as ourselves, be about Our Fathers business doing good, helping people, and encouraging one another, as we (Luke 21:19) possess our souls with our patience & stedfastly keep the faith in Jesus Christ & Share The Gospel & Pray & Fast, as we fully Trust God every single day and night and ever more. Our Saviour God With us, Jesus Christ Loves You.

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https://www.brighteon.com/da8a4cca-b4de-4be3-bd85-15faa0bac7b5

William Tyndale's Meaningfull Written Words to The Readers of The New Testament at 1534. Tyndale's 1534 NT Facsimile/Exact Copy is available to buy, see the description for links.

https://www.brighteon.com/0a606b0b-05ed-4410-b3d6-80045ed72f1c

https://www.youtube.com/@FelixRareBooks/videos

https://tyndalebible1534.com/

The Legacy of William Tyndale's New Testament of 1534

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjnU0jU42is

https://www.youtube.com/@tyndale1534/videos

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

EXPOSED: VACCINE BIRTH DEFECTS - Studies Prove The Dangers Of Childhood & Prenatal Vaccinations

https://www.brighteon.com/9b6043d3-490d-4182-b1ad-7bc7655ed739

It's THE END TIME |Rapture, Judgement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgPwLADrios

When I Survey The Wondrous Cross

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQjf9dQa4U&list=RDmiQjf9dQa4U&start_radio=1

Good good Father

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYAYVPXYlYs

Ephesians 1:6-8

6, To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.

7, In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;

8, Wherein he hath abounded toward us in all wisdom and prudence;

Psalms 130:4

But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.

Psalms 18:20-28

20, ¶ The LORD rewarded me according to my righteousness; according to the cleanness of my hands hath he recompensed me.

21, For I have kept the ways of the LORD, and have not wickedly departed from my God.

22, For all his judgments were before me, and I did not put away his statutes from me.

23, I was also upright before him, and I kept myself from mine iniquity.

24, Therefore hath the LORD recompensed me according to my righteousness, according to the cleanness of my hands in his eyesight.

25, With the merciful thou wilt shew thyself merciful; with an upright man thou wilt shew thyself upright;

26, With the pure thou wilt shew thyself pure; and with the froward thou wilt shew thyself froward.

27, For thou wilt save the afflicted people; but wilt bring down high looks.

28, For thou wilt light my candle:9 the LORD my God will enlighten my darkness.

Proverbs

Patience is a token of wisdom / but wrath & hasty displeasure is a token of foolishness.

1Pe 5:6

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time:

Syrach 14 according to thy ability reach out thine hand / & give unto the poor.

Syrach 28





He that seeketh vengence / shall find vengeance of the Lord / which shall surely keep him his sins. Forgive thy neighbor the hurt that he hath done thee / and o shalt thy sins be forgiven also/ when thou prayest.





A man that beareth hatred against another / how dare he desire forgiveness of God? He that showeth no mercy to a man which is like himself / how dare he ask forgiveness of his sins? If he that is but flesh/ beareth hatred & keepeth it / who will intreat for his sins?





Remember the end / & let enmity pass / which seeketh death and destruction / & abide thou in the commandments. Remember the commandment / so shalt thou not be rigorous over thy neighbor. Think kupon the covenant of the Highest / & forgive thy neighbors ignorance. Beware of strife / & thou shalt make thy sins fewer.





For an angry man kindleth variance / and the ungodly disqueiteth friends / & putteth discord among them that be at peace. The more wood there is / the more vehement is the fire:and the mightier that meln be / the greater is the wrath: and the longer the strife endureth / the more it burneth.





An hasty brawling kindleth a fire / & an hasty strife sheddeth blood. If thou blow the spark / it shall burn. If thou spit upon it: it shall go forth/ & both these go out of thy mouth.





Syrach 6 Be not thy neighbors enemy for thy friends sake: for who so is evil shall be the heir of rebuke & dishonour / & whosoever beareth envy & a double tongue offendeth.





Tobiah 12 but they that do sin & unrighteousness / are the enemies of their own soul.