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Lyndon LaRouche looking at history & future of the US
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41 views • April 13, 2021
Where are we going as a country? What makes us unique? What is the American identity? On December 3, 2009, right after the financial collapse of 2007-2008, Lyndon LaRouche answered those questions emphatically. He defended Christopher Columbus and defined the actual nature of his world historic journey. He demonstrated the British imperial genesis of the evils in our history, including the Civil War, and the struggle to make our unique revolution and Constitution a reality for all citizens, a struggle which certain of our Presidents won; while others were outright traitors, defecting to the British imperial cause.

In this address, LaRouche defined a mission for this nation for the next 50 years, a mission to which a reawakened American spirit is an absolute necessity. That mission involves productive job creation through great infrastructure projects both here and spanning the globe. It involves crash scientific projects which allow us not only to journey through space to colonize Mars, but also to cure the diseases which flourish because our minds are trapped in old ways of thinking. Big thinking, breakthroughs at the frontiers of science, that which characterized us when we actually knew our heritage, "mobilizing" the imagination of the next generation around there ideas, is how we emerge from the present crisis.
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kennedywilsonworld waramerican historycolumbuseuropean history
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