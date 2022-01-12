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REVIEW OF CDC DATA ON MASK WEARING
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243 views • January 12, 2022
CDC slammed PCR test use on Dec 31, 2021
mask is really the precursor to vax pass — like, right now in Hong Kong, you get pelted if you don't wear a mask and enter a store.
mask is really the precursor to vax pass — like, right now in Hong Kong, you get pelted if you don't wear a mask and enter a store.
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