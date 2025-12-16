BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trading ain't COMMERCE. COMMERCE is The BEAST! COMMERCE is parasitical.
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
20 followers
0
17 views • 22 hours ago

COMMERCE is what you have when under contract with only ONE middle-man/3rd Party controlling all 3 party trades (ONE WORLD ORDER). True open-free trade in between basically 2 people; & they do the negotiating!

Someone said County employees act like communists regulating what you do on your own land. I say no, THEY act like gods & legally, today, do control your property if you have a [COMMERCial] contract as a RESIDENT or U.S. CITIZEN. But, what if you have officially recorded as a sovereign National? =Separated from 'The BEAST' ("Come out of Her My people, do not be partakers of Her sins."). THEY, the Deep State agents/employees are still fighting this fact: No contract---no debt-based COMMERCIAL=corporate control!


#5675. International Public Notice: Our American Government to the World Court /WORLD COURT http://annavonreitz.com/americangovtoworldcourt.pdf

The U.S. Congress is operating as a Board of Directors for a commercial corporation, the United States of America, Incorporated, and this same corporation is under contract to provide services under The Constitution of the United States of America.

