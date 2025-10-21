© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Field of Truth by Pacsteam is a cinematic spoken revelation — a journey through consciousness, control, and awakening.
Blending philosophy, science, and spiritual vision, it challenges one of humanity’s oldest illusions: that good and evil exist.
Through hypnotic narration and haunting imagery, it exposes how those ideas were built to divide, control, and silence.
At its core lies a single truth: there is no good, no evil — only right and wrong, only truth and distortion.
From the pineal gland as the “inner eye” to the field of universal memory that connects all life, The Field of Truth explores the hidden architecture of awareness — and the battle to keep it closed.
It’s not a story.
It’s not a sermon.
It’s a wake-up transmission —
from the silence behind thought, to those ready to see through the dream.
