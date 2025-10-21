BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Field Of TRUTH by Pacsteam
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 23 hours ago

The Field of Truth by Pacsteam is a cinematic spoken revelation — a journey through consciousness, control, and awakening.
Blending philosophy, science, and spiritual vision, it challenges one of humanity’s oldest illusions: that good and evil exist.
Through hypnotic narration and haunting imagery, it exposes how those ideas were built to divide, control, and silence.

At its core lies a single truth: there is no good, no evil — only right and wrong, only truth and distortion.
From the pineal gland as the “inner eye” to the field of universal memory that connects all life, The Field of Truth explores the hidden architecture of awareness — and the battle to keep it closed.

It’s not a story.
It’s not a sermon.
It’s a wake-up transmission —
from the silence behind thought, to those ready to see through the dream.

PLEASE SHARE

---

Keywords
sciencelieslifereligionphilosofi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy