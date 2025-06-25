Morning Manna - June 25, 2025 - Proverbs 5:1-7 - The Lips of a Strange Woman

In today’s sobering Bible study, Rick and Doc walk us through Proverbs 5:1–7, exposing the subtle, seductive dangers of sin cloaked in sweet speech. This isn’t just a warning about immoral women—it’s a powerful metaphor for any deceptive voice or influence that pulls us off the path of godly wisdom. The duo emphasizes three essential commands: attend to God’s wisdom, turn your ear in humility, and seek His understanding. They explain how the "strange woman" symbolizes folly, foolishness, and worldly temptation—slick, smooth, and sweet like honey, but leading ultimately to death and hell.





The lesson also unpacks the word “discretion”—a neutral Hebrew term used for both godly planning and devilish schemes—and challenges each of us to examine our hearts, speech, and influences. Are we preserving God's knowledge with our lips or being lured by seductive speech? Wisdom, clarity, and repentance are the way out—and the Father is urgently calling us to hear Him now.





