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Systematic Crimes Against Humanity !!
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141 views • February 15, 2021
Here Del Bigtree highlights an important study carried out by Dr. Peter Aaby. He designed a vaccination program but in later years did a study comparing the death rates of vaccinated children to the unvaccinated. That study showed that even one vaccine increases risks of death and illness significantly but in recent years Western children are given a much higher number of vaccines than ever before.
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