RFK Jr. Drops Truth Bombs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shocks Town Hall Audience
* This man deserves to be heard.
* He is a serious guy who has done his homework — and he’s asking reasonable questions.
* None of the (72) jabs on the childhood vaccine schedule have ever been subject to a pre-licensing placebo-controlled safety trial.
* A lot of new jabs have been added to the schedule for diseases that aren’t even casually contagious.
* 150+ injuries that are likely to be associated with jabs have never been studied.
* It is the CDC’s responsibility to do those studies.
* They have been ordered repeatedly to do them; and they have refused.
Bobby Kennedy: https://childrenshealthdefense.org | https://rumble.com/RFKjr
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 29 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2x03x7-rfk-shocks-townhall-audience-ep.-2042-06292023.html
