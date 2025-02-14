Are You Missing This Key to Strengthening Your Child’s Faith?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wonder how to truly deepen your child’s faith at home? In this second part of our podcast series, we explore real-life stories and practical steps shared by experienced children’s ministry leaders. Discover why consistent teaching and prayer can be more powerful than you ever imagined, how children’s simple trust often sparks deeper faith in their parents, and what churches can do to better nurture the next generation. If you’ve been searching for ways to help your child build a lasting relationship with God—both inside and outside of church—this conversation is for you.
00:00Introduction to Nurturing Children's Faith
00:53The Role of Home in Spiritual Growth
02:37Impact of Children's Faith on Families
03:42Advice for Children's Ministry Volunteers
04:22Challenges and Rewards of Children's Ministry
05:07Church Support for Children's Ministry
06:08Hopes for the Next Generation
06:54Favorite Bible Stories and Lessons from Kids
07:56Encouragement for Ministry Workers
08:34Final Thoughts and Call to Action