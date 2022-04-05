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Video: See the Covid Mind Control Brainwashing in Action
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7496 views • April 05, 2022
Alex Jones exposes the Covid propaganda brainwashing madness of the left desperately clinging to their medical tyranny world of submission to authority.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/zero-covid-disaster-china-deploys-army-as-parents-and-children-separated-in-quarantine-facilities/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/internal-documents-prove-pfizer-fda-knew-antibody-dependent-enhancement-occurring-in-vaccinated/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/faucis-united-front-is-collapsing/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/zero-covid-disaster-china-deploys-army-as-parents-and-children-separated-in-quarantine-facilities/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/internal-documents-prove-pfizer-fda-knew-antibody-dependent-enhancement-occurring-in-vaccinated/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/faucis-united-front-is-collapsing/
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
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