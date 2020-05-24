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A Huge Pyramid Was Discovered In The Ural Mountains
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295 views • May 24, 2020
According to reports, while going through aerial images of a region in the Ural mountains, a group of explorers claims they may have come across a massive pyramid, several times larger than the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Coordinates on Google Maps: 65°24’08.1″N 61°42’09.1″E.
UFOmania - The truth is out there https://youtu.be/ugebNc1zXWo
Coordinates on Google Maps: 65°24’08.1″N 61°42’09.1″E.
UFOmania - The truth is out there https://youtu.be/ugebNc1zXWo
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