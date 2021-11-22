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Engage with Active Sorcery Against You and Win
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121 views • November 22, 2021
Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Season2 #Episode4
You may not know this, but being human and being made in the image of God, puts you on the target list. There are entities and Satanic forces actively engaging in Sorcery against you. Do you know how to handle it? Join us tonight while we talk about Biblical wisdom that is given to us to counter the spiritual attacks designed to destroy humanity.
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NYSTV
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Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
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Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Season2 #Episode4
You may not know this, but being human and being made in the image of God, puts you on the target list. There are entities and Satanic forces actively engaging in Sorcery against you. Do you know how to handle it? Join us tonight while we talk about Biblical wisdom that is given to us to counter the spiritual attacks designed to destroy humanity.
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Get your first month free
Use Promo Code: BB
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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