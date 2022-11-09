Quo Vadis





Nov 8, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for November 6, 2022.





Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and for having responded to my call in your heart.





Beloved children, the plagues will be as many as the sins of the world, there will be earthquakes and floods and you still do not understand the warnings of heaven.





My children, do not tire of stocking up because I am telling you, again, that famine will come suddenly.





Children, the times of trial will be heavy but you pray and raise your spirit.





Pray for the Church.





Beloved children, be confident because the new time is not very distant, it will be a time of love, of peace where there will be no pain, but only joy and finally you will work only for good.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Medjugorje, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The apparitions have already been the subject of an Italian national TV broadcast during which the seer behaved with remarkable calm in the face of some heated criticism from panelists in the studio toward her and two books.





And the local Bishop of Civita Castellana appears to have been quietly supportive of Gisella Cardia, having given access early on to a chapel for the overwhelming influx visitors who began to gather in the Cardia’s house to pray, once news of the apparitions began to spread.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vI--cRtjm8