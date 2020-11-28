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Where is the REAL Election Interference Coming From? Iran + Russia or Twitter + Facebook
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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65 views • November 28, 2020
The left wants to claim that the election interference is coming from Iran and Russia, foreign actors interfering in our Republican democracy, alas, the true election interference is coming from our social media platforms, specifically Twitter and Facebook, as well as the main stream media who disregard a massive corruption story involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter As the family and Rich themselves greatly. Joe Biden will be the weakest president in the history of the United States if elected, owned by foreign adversaries.

#twitter #facebook #electioninterference
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iranpoliticscorruptionfacebookelectionrussiatwitteryahoodonald trumpelection 2020joe bidenhunter bidenelection interferenceus politicsrussia meddlingmain stream mediaproud boysjoe biden corruptionhunter biden emailsiran proud boysiran interference schemejoe biden controversytony bobilkinskiyahoo comment sectionwhy did yahoo remove comments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy