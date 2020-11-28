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Where is the REAL Election Interference Coming From? Iran + Russia or Twitter + Facebook
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65 views • November 28, 2020
The left wants to claim that the election interference is coming from Iran and Russia, foreign actors interfering in our Republican democracy, alas, the true election interference is coming from our social media platforms, specifically Twitter and Facebook, as well as the main stream media who disregard a massive corruption story involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter As the family and Rich themselves greatly. Joe Biden will be the weakest president in the history of the United States if elected, owned by foreign adversaries.
#twitter #facebook #electioninterference
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#twitter #facebook #electioninterference
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
iranpoliticscorruptionfacebookelectionrussiatwitteryahoodonald trumpelection 2020joe bidenhunter bidenelection interferenceus politicsrussia meddlingmain stream mediaproud boysjoe biden corruptionhunter biden emailsiran proud boysiran interference schemejoe biden controversytony bobilkinskiyahoo comment sectionwhy did yahoo remove comments
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