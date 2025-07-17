© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is AI secretly pulling the strings behind global depopulation fears? Or are we just replaying history’s oldest power games? One expert argues that today’s chaos mirrors ancient tactics—Venetian oligarchs, Mongol enforcers, even 1800s vaccine debates sound just like today. The real question: Is this a rogue AI’s agenda… or the same old elites in a digital mask?
#AIConspiracy #DepopulationAgenda #HistoryRepeats #TechTruth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport