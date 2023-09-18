STUNNING ANALYSIS: WERE OMICRON VARIANTS MAN-MADE? | Del Bigtree

The HighWire with Del Bigtree:
STUNNING ANALYSIS: WERE OMICRON VARIANTS MAN-MADE?
While the DOE, FBI, and CIA all now back the possibility of a lab leak pandemic scenario, a new study by Japanese researchers sheds light on the genetic investigation. Appearing to show human intervention in the creation of the Omicron variant, scientists may now be forced to factor synthetic creation into the discussion.
