STUNNING ANALYSIS: WERE OMICRON VARIANTS MAN-MADE? | Del Bigtree
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago

The HighWire with Del Bigtree:

STUNNING ANALYSIS: WERE OMICRON VARIANTS MAN-MADE?


While the DOE, FBI, and CIA all now back the possibility of a lab leak pandemic scenario, a new study by Japanese researchers sheds light on the genetic investigation. Appearing to show human intervention in the creation of the Omicron variant, scientists may now be forced to factor synthetic creation into the discussion.




pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

