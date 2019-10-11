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11Oct19 A Tale of 2 Rallies: Trump in MN, Dems LGBT Townhall
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20 views • October 11, 2019
Another tanker attack near Saudi Arabia, this one Iranian
*00:13:55 Lindsey Graham caught on a hoax phone call, thinking he was talking privately to Turkish Defense Minister, showed what a lying shill he is for the military industrial complex and contradicted everything he is saying today. Then, Meghan McCain proves Sen Rand Paul right, as the chicken-hawk parades her bloodlust and disregard for the lives of American soldiers
*00:55:54 President Trump roasts Biden in Minneapolis and Antifa arsonists attack supporters leaving the rally
*00:46:31 Real whistleblower, John Kiriakou, exposes the fraud of the Democrats’ “Ukraine whistleblower”
*01:24:13 The Anti-Christian, Anti-Tolerance LGBT Townhall held by CNN
*01:38:11 Baby pandas, abortion, justice, mercy & the cross of Christ
*01:46:41 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on perhaps the most important part of the Constitution
*00:13:55 Lindsey Graham caught on a hoax phone call, thinking he was talking privately to Turkish Defense Minister, showed what a lying shill he is for the military industrial complex and contradicted everything he is saying today. Then, Meghan McCain proves Sen Rand Paul right, as the chicken-hawk parades her bloodlust and disregard for the lives of American soldiers
*00:55:54 President Trump roasts Biden in Minneapolis and Antifa arsonists attack supporters leaving the rally
*00:46:31 Real whistleblower, John Kiriakou, exposes the fraud of the Democrats’ “Ukraine whistleblower”
*01:24:13 The Anti-Christian, Anti-Tolerance LGBT Townhall held by CNN
*01:38:11 Baby pandas, abortion, justice, mercy & the cross of Christ
*01:46:41 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on perhaps the most important part of the Constitution
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