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What is Falun Gong and Why is it Persecuted by China Uncensored
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16 views • March 07, 2020
What is Falun Gong and Why is it Persecuted
What people in China and around the world are neglectet to be told,
How the Pharamcatic World regime identified the healty energy work of Falun Gong as dangerous and turned the win win situation of very healthy organ donors (totally voluntary as nobody would dare to doubt) support the sick medical intervention model of that medical pharmaceutical industrial complex...
Purpose of this video here is to point you to the creators page - subscribe and support those that are fighting for justice and liberty of all people worldwide, even if pointing at a financial pharmacratic 'shadow government' of the world
China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayH0oyV5Xwo
What people in China and around the world are neglectet to be told,
How the Pharamcatic World regime identified the healty energy work of Falun Gong as dangerous and turned the win win situation of very healthy organ donors (totally voluntary as nobody would dare to doubt) support the sick medical intervention model of that medical pharmaceutical industrial complex...
Purpose of this video here is to point you to the creators page - subscribe and support those that are fighting for justice and liberty of all people worldwide, even if pointing at a financial pharmacratic 'shadow government' of the world
China Uncensored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayH0oyV5Xwo
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