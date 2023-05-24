2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 107

So, though it may appear that things are quiet, they are not. Our focus today is to keep everyone up to date on current events. We have an incredible post in a few minutes on Jab with Dr. David Martin. He researches patents so its very scientific and looks at things from a different perspective. Stay tuned.

Then we will move onto economy and the banking crises. You may think the

crisis is over, but keep in mind as of last November, the Federal Reserve stated that 722 banks were insolvent in this country. The only thing that has changed is it has gotten worse, and is being papered over with funny money, manipulations, and lies. One day this house of cards will collapse and it will be Biblical. One day, some day, praise God not today.

Then we will discuss, what I would say is the start of WW3, the Ukraine- Russia

war. In particular, did we send Depleted Uranium shells to Ukraine, a violation of

worldwide treaties which the USA and England in particular never signed. Did this warehouse blow up and radiation spread into Poland? Stay tuned.

Then we discuss some posts on Tyranny and end with an interesting discussion on spirituality. Have demons been released. Is this quest by so many to be “tolerant” really just an attack on God Himself? You will not want to miss this as we will be bringing a new perspective on this topic.