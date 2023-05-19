10 AFU's get unloaded from the M113 coffin, just to be put in to the orchestra coffin. Bakhmut

🇷🇺🇺🇦 The M113 armored personnel carrier, or YPR-765, brings a group of 10 AFU servicemen, who are immediately placed in a dilapidated house.
At the same time, the copter of "Orchestra" is watching the house, after which the arrival of what appears to be missile weapons follows.
Source @Intel Slava Z
