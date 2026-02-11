BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Taylor Acorn - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2170
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
6 views • 1 day ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop rock artist, Taylor Acorn, while on her 2025 North American headline tour with Wilt. Taylor Acorn is currently supporting her newest album, Poster Child.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 2, 2025

Location - Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH TAYLOR ACORN:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/tayloracornmusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/tayloracornmusic

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@tayloracorn1

Twitter - https://twitter.com/tayloracorn


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:01 Lounge & Kitchen

11:19 Bunks

16:03 Bathroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:01Lounge & Kitchen

11:19Bunks

16:03Bathroom

17:59End Screen

