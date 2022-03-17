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Tucker Carlson clashes with Rep. Salazar over Russia-Ukraine war and borders
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80 views • March 17, 2022
I'm convinced the representatives to congress that people elect to that position are nothing more than megalomaniac attention seekers who know nothing about real world events, let alone history, and care nothing about the blowback their constituents may face due to their abject ignorance.
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