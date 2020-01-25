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The Oath = 322 (Satanic) Rothschild Secret Societies
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505 views • January 25, 2020
The Rothschild family is a wealthy Jewish family originally from Frankfurt that rose to prominence with Mayer Amschel Rothschild, a court factor to the German Landgraves of Hesse-Kassel in the Free City of Frankfurt, Holy Roman Empire, who established his banking business in the 1760s. Faust Oath: "Deal with The Devil" aka: Rothschild Judaism "The Oath". Faust is the protagonist of a classic German legend, based on the historical John George I, Elector of Saxony.
Listen To The Complete Audiobook of: The Protocols of the Elder of Zion
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Listen To The Complete Audiobook of: The Protocols of the Elder of Zion
[VIDEO LINK] https://www.brighteon.com/f129ea23-d0db-4cf8-8423-55aad9314114
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/
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