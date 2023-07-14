Create New Account
Rogue Ways 1.31 - Tesla!
Rogue Ways
Published Friday

We have grown accustomed to learning of inventors and mad scientists that have

suddenly become suicidal, who have lost their labs to random accidents of

arson, have been threatened into silence, or have been co-opted into the

military industrial complex’s more shady sides of black ops projects. But

perhaps one of the earliest mad scientists to mostly escape these traps, at

least for a time, was our main man Nikolai Tesla. Tesla is an oft looked to

bastion of free energy ideals and fair-play in technological development and,

maybe one of his best characteristics, while being the least focused upon, was

that he did not murder a single elephant to accomplish his benevolent goals of

nikola teslafree energyteslatesla technologywireless energy

