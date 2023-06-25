Joe Pags | Forget Sex Trafficking -- Go After "Domestic Terrorists? with Steve Friend

Steve Friend, FBI Whistleblower: Forget Sex Trafficking -- Go After "Domestic Terrorists?
Former FBI agent Steve Friend says he was stopped from finding the worst of the worst and told to find "domestic terrorists." He's got a book out detailing it all:
“True Blue: My Journey from Beat Cop to Suspended FBI Whistleblower ”
Imagine succeeding at going after sex-traffickers and pedophiles just to be told to stop.. and focus on "domestic terrorism" whatever that is. That happened to
@RealSteveFriend and he blew the whistle.
https://twitter.com/JoeTalkShow/status/1672701928424472576?s=20
