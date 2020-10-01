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Trump Disavows Phantom White Supremacists, Biden Won't Condemn Antifa This Is Why I'm Voting Trump
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3 views • October 01, 2020
Why does Trump continuously have to disavow non existent, phantom white supremacists, while Biden refuses to condemn Antifa/BLM, who actually exist, and are actually doing terrorism for 3 months straight? This is why I'm voting Trump, and why you should too. #WalkAway #Trump #MAGA
Clipped from this 2020 Trump Vs. Biden debate stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fD0Nr716CHM
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#MAGA #TRUMP #2020Debate
Clipped from this 2020 Trump Vs. Biden debate stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fD0Nr716CHM
Donate on Streamlabs: https://www.streamlabs.com/DuerstStreams
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
#MAGA #TRUMP #2020Debate
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