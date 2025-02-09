SKY WRITERS!

This Five-Minute film contains Stills, Videos, Video Time-Lapse, and date stamps of work done over an EIGHT-YEAR period. It demonstrates clearly, the difference between "Con-Trails" and "Chem-Trails."

For over fifty years, we have been lied to about "Chem-Trails." My videos have been censored and humilated, and those of us who DARED to question these funny patterns in the skies were called despicable names. Now, all of a sudden, we are told it is all "geo-engineering" to combat "climate-change!"

The lies never change, only the terminology. Please view and share whenever you can!