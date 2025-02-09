SKY WRITERS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Five-Minute film contains Stills, Videos, Video Time-Lapse, and date stamps of work done over an EIGHT-YEAR period. It demonstrates clearly, the difference between "Con-Trails" and "Chem-Trails."
For over fifty years, we have been lied to about "Chem-Trails." My videos have been censored and humilated, and those of us who DARED to question these funny patterns in the skies were called despicable names. Now, all of a sudden, we are told it is all "geo-engineering" to combat "climate-change!"
The lies never change, only the terminology. Please view and share whenever you can!