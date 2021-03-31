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Advice For The People Running Biden
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160 views • March 31, 2021
AwakenWithJP


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In this video, I am offering advice and coaching for the people who are running Biden. Though they are obviously already doing a phenomenal job, This expert consultation will empower them to do an even better job of running the President of the United States.

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Check out my NEW MERCH here! - https://awakenwithjp.com

Take a stand against censorship. Join my Awakened Warriors Email List - https://awakenwithjp.com/joinme

In this video you’ll learn 10 reasons why freedom is dangerous! Should more of your rights be taken away in order to protect you? No. All of them should be taken away to protect you even more! You’ll learn why in this compelling video about the dangers of freedom!

Listen and Subscribe to my Podcast here:
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Also available everywhere else you get podcasts. Just search and subscribe to "Awaken With JP Sears Show"

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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