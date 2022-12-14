Ukraine Update Dec 14, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◻️In Kupyansk direction, Russian artillery caused fire damage on exposed assembly areas and positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces, as well as foreign mercenaries. More than 40 Ukrainian personnel and fighters, two armored fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles were destroyed.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems foiled counterattacks by three assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Terny and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's casualties were more than 50 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored vehicle, and three pickup trucks.

◻️In Donetsk direction, while continuing the offensive, Russian troops repulsed three enemy counterattacks during the day. As a result of the fire damage, more than 30 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, and three pickup trucks were annihilated.

◻️In South Donetsk direction, an attempt to advance from the initial area for a counterattack by a mechanized infantry company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) was thwarted by a complex fire attack. The enemy's casualties were more than 50 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, three armored fighting vehicle, and three pickup trucks.

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery engaged seven control points in the areas of Kislovka, Krakhmalnoye, Berestovoye, and Monachinovka (Kharkov region), Georgievka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zhyoltaya Krucha (Zaporozhye region). In addition, 86 artillery units were hit in firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 172 areas.

💥An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥A battery of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces' strike. The anti-aircraft defense forces shot down two drones in the areas of Zhytlovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, two HIMARS MLRS rounds were intercepted near Perovomaysk (Lugansk People's Republic) and a HARM rocket near Makarovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry