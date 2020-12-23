Constitutional Expert Says Pence Cannot Legally Accept Electoral Votes From Contested States!

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First From Infowars War Room; Owen Shroyer takes calls on the War Room and a passionate caller reminds us this is our last chance. Then Constitutional Lawyer Says Pence Cannot Legally Accept Electoral Votes From Contested States. And finally Investigative journalist Patrick Howley joins Owen on the War Room to discuss various topics including Mike Pence’s coming decision to save or surrender the United States.
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