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Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. If the running order has not been attached please use this link to where you will find it.
https://rumble.com/v18n3nf-uk-column-news-full-show-with-running-order-and-links-13th-june-2022..html
https://rumble.com/v18bdmp-uk-column-news-13th-june-2022.html
Needs to be divided into 3 pr 4 bits if uploaded for ww audiences. ie war, local Katie Joe and Gibraltar / ambulances GB
Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Mon Wed Fri, Truth News Roundup