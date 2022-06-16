UK Column News - (FULL SHOW) with running order and links 13th June 2022.





Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. If the running order has not been attached please use this link to where you will find it.

https://rumble.com/v18n3nf-uk-column-news-full-show-with-running-order-and-links-13th-june-2022..html

https://rumble.com/v18bdmp-uk-column-news-13th-june-2022.html

Needs to be divided into 3 pr 4 bits if uploaded for ww audiences. ie war, local Katie Joe and Gibraltar / ambulances GB

Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.

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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UK Column, Mon Wed Fri, Truth News Roundup