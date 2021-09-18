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The Problem With EMFs in 10 Minutes + EMF Summit 2021, by Nick Pineault
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31 views • September 18, 2021
Can your cellphone harm you? In this episode, Nick goes back to the very basics. In just 10 minutes, he explains the layman version of why the EMFs emitted by your phone, wifi routers or Bluetooth gadgets are anything but safe.
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