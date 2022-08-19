Are China & Russia WARNING us that the dollar may COLLAPSE?

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Glenn Dean
Aug 19, 2022 The strength of the U.S. dollar is in incredible danger, especially as more countries around the world take BIG moves to distance themselves from relying on it. In fact, a new alliance of nations — which includes both China and Russia and which calls itself the ‘Axis of Good’ — even is WARNING America of their plans. In this clip, Glenn describes their 75 point plan that President Xi encouraged Westerners to read. If this leads to a COLLAPSE of the U.S. dollar, today’s inflation would become much, much worse. Russia and China are warning us of what’s on the horizon, so where is our U.S. leadership? Prepare for impact, Glenn says…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4