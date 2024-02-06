Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Greenwald: Democrat Media Is Freaking Out | Jesse Watters
channel image
GalacticStorm
2197 Subscribers
Shop now
126 views
Published 21 hours ago

Democrat Media Is Freaking Out   |  Glenn Greenwald: "imagine what it says about the corporate media who spent 7 years telling people Trump is a white nationalist, a fascist, a criminal, an insurrectionist, a dictator and the American people are tuning them out and Trump's lead is increasing."  


Primetime with Jesse Watters

Keywords
jesse wattersglenn greenwaldfake news media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket