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(MIAC #282) Sequence of Global Financial Reset, What Will Keep Its Value? (2/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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421 views • January 19, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-282-sequence-of-global-financial-reset-what-will-keep-its-value



David DuByne from the ADAPT 2030 YT channel along with Hal discuss the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum affecting global food production across the continents and how this will evaporate the economy, food supply chains and ultimately our civilization with a time line through the next year.


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