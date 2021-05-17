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Using the 10th Amendment to Defend the 2nd, a Brief History
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20 views • May 17, 2021
The 10th Amendment strategy to defend the 2nd Amendment has been gaining steam, but it hasn’t come out of nowhere. It actually started back in 2004, if not sooner. Learn about the people behind the effort - the big names and the unsung heroes - setting the foundation for liberty in the years to come.
Path to Liberty: May 17, 2021
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Path to Liberty: May 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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