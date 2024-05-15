05.15.24 Morning Musings: The Tax Man Cometh

Just got a letter from the Infernal Refuse Service saying I owe them money. Funny since I had a refund that year. 87,000 new IRS agents to target the "Billionaires" wish I had known I was one. I'd've hired more CPAs.

Keep an eye on your mailbox. I'm sure some of you "Rich" folk will be getting one soon.

Big 3 folks

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

