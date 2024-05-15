05.15.24 Morning Musings: The Tax Man Cometh

Just got a letter from the Infernal Refuse Service saying I owe them money. Funny since I had a refund that year. 87,000 new IRS agents to target the "Billionaires" wish I had known I was one. I'd've hired more CPAs.
Keep an eye on your mailbox. I'm sure some of you "Rich" folk will be getting one soon.
Big 3 folks
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.