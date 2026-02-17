BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
⭐ Johnny Cash ⭐ The Monkees ⭐ Fat Albert ⭐ Bill Cosby ⭐
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 24 hours ago

[Intro]
Hey, hey, hey! It's Fat Albert!
And I'm gonna sing a song for you  
Take that last train to Clarksville  
I will meet you at the station  
You can be there by four-thirty  
’Cause I made your reservation  

Honey, don't be slow  
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na  
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time  
Hey, hey, hey!  

[Verse]
’Cause I'm leaving in the morning  
And I must see you again  
We'll have one more night together  
’Til the morning brings my train and I must go  

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na  
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time  
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na  
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time  

[Hook]
And I don't know if I'm ever coming home  
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time  
And I don't know if I'm ever coming home  
Hey, hey, hey!  

[Break – Spoken / Ad‑lib]
This is Bill Cosby coming at you with music and fun  
And if you're not careful, you may learn something before it's done  
Take that last train to Clarksville  
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na  
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time  
Hey, hey, hey!  

[Bridge]
There's a certain something in the way you looked at me  
And said you'd stay that let me know that I was out of line  
But I didn't know what else to do and like a fool I tested you  
By demanding things of you which weren't mine  

And now

