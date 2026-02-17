⭐ Johnny Cash ⭐ The Monkees ⭐ Fat Albert ⭐ Bill Cosby ⭐

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Intro]
Hey, hey, hey! It's Fat Albert!
And I'm gonna sing a song for you
Take that last train to Clarksville
I will meet you at the station
You can be there by four-thirty
’Cause I made your reservation
Honey, don't be slow
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time
Hey, hey, hey!
[Verse]
’Cause I'm leaving in the morning
And I must see you again
We'll have one more night together
’Til the morning brings my train and I must go
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time
[Hook]
And I don't know if I'm ever coming home
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time
And I don't know if I'm ever coming home
Hey, hey, hey!
[Break – Spoken / Ad‑lib]
This is Bill Cosby coming at you with music and fun
And if you're not careful, you may learn something before it's done
Take that last train to Clarksville
Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Na, na, na, gonna have a good time
Hey, hey, hey!
[Bridge]
There's a certain something in the way you looked at me
And said you'd stay that let me know that I was out of line
But I didn't know what else to do and like a fool I tested you
By demanding things of you which weren't mine
And now