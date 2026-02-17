⭐ Johnny Cash ⭐ The Monkees ⭐ Fat Albert ⭐ Bill Cosby ⭐

[Intro]

Hey, hey, hey! It's Fat Albert!

And I'm gonna sing a song for you

Take that last train to Clarksville

I will meet you at the station

You can be there by four-thirty

’Cause I made your reservation



Honey, don't be slow

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na, gonna have a good time

Hey, hey, hey!



[Verse]

’Cause I'm leaving in the morning

And I must see you again

We'll have one more night together

’Til the morning brings my train and I must go



Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na, gonna have a good time

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na, gonna have a good time



[Hook]

And I don't know if I'm ever coming home

Na, na, na, gonna have a good time

And I don't know if I'm ever coming home

Hey, hey, hey!



[Break – Spoken / Ad‑lib]

This is Bill Cosby coming at you with music and fun

And if you're not careful, you may learn something before it's done

Take that last train to Clarksville

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Na, na, na, gonna have a good time

Hey, hey, hey!



[Bridge]

There's a certain something in the way you looked at me

And said you'd stay that let me know that I was out of line

But I didn't know what else to do and like a fool I tested you

By demanding things of you which weren't mine



And now

