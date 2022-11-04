Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The [Bidan] Energy Crisis
106 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 19 days ago |

Diesel Disaster

* ‘Code Red’ for America as winter approaches.

* Looming diesel crisis threatens air travel and other industries ahead of the holidays.

* Shortage will lead to more expensive home heating costs.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314903644112

Keywords
tucker carlsonjoe bidenliberalismair travelidiocracyprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismjet fuelmanufactured crisisenergy independenceenergy crisiskleptocracykakistocracyfuel crisissprdiesel fuelstrategic petroleum reservediesel crisisheating oilmike taylordistillates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket