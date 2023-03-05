Create New Account
"Where Have All The U.S. Workers Gone 2023?"
In 2023 U.S. employers still are having unprecedented trouble finding enough workers to fill job openings.  Every size and industry have been affected by this.  It's estimated that there are over 10 million job openings in the U.S..  Many workers have decided to sit on the sidelines, or want part-time work for now.  Some potential workers also have used the COVID-19 experience to prepare for different careers and better jobs overall.  My new video is "Where Have All The U.S. Workers Gone 2023?"

us workersnot enough us workerstrouble hiring employeesunemployed workersfears of workplace covidpandemic job losseslack of retail workersrestaurant workers need a living wagehaving to move in with parents or familypaying your billsno room for on job advancementworkers feeling disrespected2021 job losses

