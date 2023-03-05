In 2023 U.S. employers still are having unprecedented trouble
finding enough workers to fill job openings.
Every size and industry have been affected by this. It's estimated that there are over 10 million
job openings in the U.S.. Many workers
have decided to sit on the sidelines, or want part-time work for now. Some potential workers also have used the
COVID-19 experience to prepare for different careers and better jobs
overall. My new video is "Where
Have All The U.S. Workers Gone 2023?"
