© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything about iodine, thyroid health and how to reverse thyroid issues naturally.
Follow
2
Share
Report
343 views • September 09, 2021
Serge 4 The Truth- Interview with Annette Presley, a registered dietitian of over 28 years, certified functional nutritionist, author, and creator of the Mommy Maker Method.
After discovering that the diet advice she'd learned as a dietitian was contributing to chronic diseases, Annette changed course to learn about functional nutrition and nutrigenomics (how nutrition impacts genetic expression).
Now Annette helps women literally manipulate their genes, so they can say goodbye to infertility struggles and hello to being a mom!
Annette's website: https://getpregnantplan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themommymaker
After discovering that the diet advice she'd learned as a dietitian was contributing to chronic diseases, Annette changed course to learn about functional nutrition and nutrigenomics (how nutrition impacts genetic expression).
Now Annette helps women literally manipulate their genes, so they can say goodbye to infertility struggles and hello to being a mom!
Annette's website: https://getpregnantplan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/themommymaker
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.