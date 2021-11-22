Love China or hate China? What’s the real object of our emotions?

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Love China or hate China? Public emotions are running high worldwide as the tensions rise between China and the rest of the world over trade issues, COVID origin, and threats of military confrontation. At this critical time, it is critical that we keep our emotions in check and always ask who we should be hating and who we should be loving and protecting.
Enemies worldwide are counting on the misguided public emotions and hatred across ethnic or racial lines to achieve their agenda of tyranny over the working class, regardless of whether you are in China or a western democracy. So please, let us stay informed and stay free together!